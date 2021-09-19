Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.