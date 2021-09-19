GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

