Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

GLCNF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Glencore has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

