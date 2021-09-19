Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

