Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

