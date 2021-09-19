Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 73.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $319.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.86. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.