GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

