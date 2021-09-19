GNY Price Hits $0.33 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market cap of $64.37 million and $179,056.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00129745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048015 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

