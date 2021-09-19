Gold Poker (GPKR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,001.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $20,137.02 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.