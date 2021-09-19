Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.