Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

