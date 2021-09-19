Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GDNSF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

