Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI opened at $9.97 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.