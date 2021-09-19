Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.17 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

