Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Granite Construction worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

