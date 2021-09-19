Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.