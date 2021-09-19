Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after buying an additional 148,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

