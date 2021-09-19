Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,658,700 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 3,149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

