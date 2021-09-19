Gruss & Co. LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 694,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 203,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

