Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Guess? worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Guess? by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guess? by 60.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guess? by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

GES stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

