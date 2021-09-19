Handshake Price Hits $0.27 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $114.71 million and approximately $475,737.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.86 or 0.07076779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.96 or 0.00373710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $617.21 or 0.01296154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00560102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.78 or 0.00495139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00342529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

