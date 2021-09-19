HARD Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.34 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $79.59 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00121685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00175921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.82 or 0.07011114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,545.86 or 1.00110453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.42 or 0.00851536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

