Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.41.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.