Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce sales of $118.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $483.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $545.47 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of -897.10, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after buying an additional 225,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 511,243 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

