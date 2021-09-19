Harvest Finance Price Hits $198.86 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $124.09 million and $21.38 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $198.86 or 0.00418827 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 653,229 coins and its circulating supply is 623,999 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

