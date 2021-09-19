Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 153.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

HAS stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.