Hayden Royal LLC Acquires Shares of 9,480 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,912,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

