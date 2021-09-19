Hayden Royal LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $184.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

