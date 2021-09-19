Hayden Royal LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,354 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.34. 7,794,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

