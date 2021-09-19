Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 2,527,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.