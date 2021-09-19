Hayden Royal LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

