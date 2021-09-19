Hayden Royal LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,712,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. 6,737,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,667. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

