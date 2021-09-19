Hayden Royal LLC Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.0% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 1.86% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 22.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DNOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

