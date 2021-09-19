Hayden Royal LLC Sells 9,682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 725,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 99,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 565,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,332,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,366,000 after buying an additional 105,366 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 462,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

