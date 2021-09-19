Head to Head Comparison: The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) versus Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pulse Network and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fastly $290.87 million 17.99 -$95.93 million ($0.80) -56.09

The Pulse Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly.

Volatility and Risk

The Pulse Network has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Pulse Network and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 3 10 0 0 1.77

Fastly has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than The Pulse Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Pulse Network and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Fastly -55.22% -16.57% -9.93%

Summary

The Pulse Network beats Fastly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform focused on content marketing and event solutions. It also develops and operate online games for social networking websites. It operates through the ICTG Platform and Pulse Network Platform segments. The ICTG Platform segment is a software marketing tools. The Pulse Network Platform segment manages and support client events or conferences. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

