Head-To-Head Survey: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) & Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $2.89 billion 2.29 -$275.00 million ($0.45) -343.67 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide -3.86% -0.68% -0.20% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $179.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands. The Exchange and Third-Party Management segment comprises exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of resorts and lodging properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

