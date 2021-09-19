Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $410.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.33 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $435.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

