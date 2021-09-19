Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

