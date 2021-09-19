Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. abrdn plc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 390,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 33.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.