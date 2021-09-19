Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

