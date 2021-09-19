HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.70 ($98.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ETR:HEI opened at €66.58 ($78.33) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

