Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HLXA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Helix Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

