Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.68

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00370325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.