HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

