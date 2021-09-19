HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,778 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

