HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

