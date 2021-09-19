HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTAQU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000.

In other Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units news, Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZTAQU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.80.

