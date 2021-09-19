HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $232.81 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

