HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 486 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.