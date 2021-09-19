HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,449 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.